Senator Mitt Romney voiced his opposition Monday to confirming Neera Tanden, President Joe Biden’s nominee to lead the Office of Management and Budget.

“He believes it’s hard to return to comity and respect with a nominee who has issued a thousand mean tweets,” a spokesperson for Romney said to reporters.

Romney is the third moderate senator to oppose Tanden’s nomination, as Senators Joe Manchin (D-WV) and Susan Collins (R-ME) also announced that they would vote against her confirmation.

Tanden’s history of social media vitriol and activism against Republicans and leftist Democrats has won her few friends in the Senate. She even mocked Biden in 2015 when she was pushing for failed presidential candidate Hillary Clinton to win the 2016 Democrat presidential primary.

Tanden attempted to apologize for her past statements, but the apology appears to have fallen flat.

The White House said Monday it will continue to push for Tanden’s Senate confirmation.

“Neera Tanden = accomplished policy expert,” White House press secretary Jen Psaki wrote on Twitter, adding that she would be the first Asian American woman to lead the OMB.

Without support from Manchin, Collins, and Romney, it is unclear where Biden will find Republicans willing to support her nomination.