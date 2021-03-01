Clinton, Pelosi to Host Women’s Day Fundraiser with Chrissy Teigen, Amanda Gorman

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi will welcome model Chrissy Teigen and poet Amanda Gorman for a high-profile fundraiser on March 8.

Failed presidential candidate Hillary Clinton and Democrat House Speaker Nancy Pelosi are looking to raise funds for Pelosi’s “PAC to the Future” political action committee. The virtual event will be held on International Women’s Day, March 8.

Headlining the online show will be 22-year-old Amanda Gorman, the country’s first National Youth Poet Laureate. Gorman is the youngest inaugural poet and already an award-winning author for her book of poetry The One for Whom Food Is Not Enough. Gorman is best known for her performance at President Joe Biden’s inauguration.

Model and author Chrissy Teigen is another prominently featured guest, having gained a substantial following among the Left for her increasingly outspoken political takes. Teigen was recently followed — and then quickly unfollowed — by the official POTUS Twitter account. She also made headlines for complaining about a $13,000 bottle of wine.

The drive is among the first in a push toward the 2022 midterm elections, after Democrats surrendered seats in the House in November 2020. “I know it’s been a difficult year,” Clinton said in the fundraiser announcement. “I’m so grateful for events like these that have allowed us all to safely stay connected with one another.”