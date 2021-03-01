Exclusive— Marsha Blackburn Introduces ‘The Committee of 74’ Million Who Voted for Trump: ‘Happy Warriors’ in ‘Fight for Freedom’

ORLANDO, Florida — Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-TN) introduced a term she called “The Committee of 74,” a reference to the 74 million people who voted for former President Donald Trump, in an exclusive with Breitbart News.

During the interview with Breitbart News at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) hosted by the American Conservative Union (ACU), Blackburn said that people who voted for Democrat President Joe Biden are expressing “buyer’s remorse” already.

“One thing we have to realize is there is a lot of buyer’s remorse right now,” Blackburn said.

As such, she argued, this “Committee of 74” who represent the millions who voted for Trump, must go out and add to the ranks of Trump supporters and people who believe in the America First agenda in the coming days, weeks, and months ahead.

“I saw we are—we, that supported President Trump, we’re kind of ‘The Committee of 74,’” Blackburn said. “We’re 74 million people that supported the president. We need to be adding to those numbers and as people realize that the Biden agenda is not going to be good for their checkbook, it is not going to be good for their individual rights, it is not going to be good for the economy or for markets or for preserving our sovereignty, I think that they will be looking for somebody who believes in the individual like President Trump did and that is why people loved him so—because he said, ‘I believe in you and your ability to make a difference and succeed.’”

Blackburn said, too, she hopes conservatives and Republicans can focus on the issues, and she called for everyone on the right to be a “happy warrior in this fight for freedom.” Blackburn’s use of the term “happy warrior” is notable as it is a term often used to describe the late Breitbart News founder Andrew Breitbart. Breitbart passed away nine years ago in 2012.

“People need to talk about the things that unite us,” Blackburn said. “If you are a conservative, you’re for lower taxes, lighter regulation, more individual freedom, a strong military. Those are the things we need to focus on. We need to talk about the importance of election integrity. People need to return to their states and say, ‘I’m going to work with my local election commission. We’re going to be sure that the rolls are cleaned up and the signatures match.’ People need to take responsibility for election law in their states. People need to be active on social media and say, ‘how do we protect our free speech?’ ‘How do we make sure we push back on the issues of energy and education?’ I think this is a time for conservatives who know we are right on the constitutional values. It’s the time to say, ‘I’m going to arm myself up with facts, I’m going to be a happy warrior in this fight for freedom, and I’m not going to give up. And I’m going to stand for protecting the Constitution every single day.’”