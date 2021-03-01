NRA Warns Members Joe Biden ‘Extreme Gun Control’ Measures Coming

The NRA is citing “DC sources” and warning that Congress could take up President Joe Biden’s gun control proposals as early as next week.

🚨BREAKING: Sources in DC report that Congress will be voting on Biden’s extreme gun control legislation as early as next week. Possible that they will bypass committee process. Stay tuned, NRA members. — NRA (@NRA) March 1, 2021

Current controls available to Congress include Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee’s (D-TX) H.R. 125 and H.R. 127. Combined, the bills call for licensing of all gun owners, psychological evaluations for gun owners, mandatory liability insurance for gun owners, the registration of all firearms, the registration of all ammunition, and a seven-day waiting period on all semiautomatic firearms purchases, among other things.

Sen. Chris Murphy (D-CT) and Rep. Mike Thompson (D-CA) are both expected to put forward universal background check legislation in response to Biden’s February 14, 2021, call for such legislation.

Biden also asked for a ban on “assault weapons,” a ban on “high capacity” ammunition magazines, and the repeal of the Protection of Lawful Commerce in Arms Act, an Act which was put in place to shield gun makers from frivolous lawsuits.

It is not clear which specific control(s) Congress may be taking up next week.

