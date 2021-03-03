A report released Wednesday stated Rep. Tom Reed (R-NY) started to hire staff for a run for Governor of New York, showing he is serious about a 2022 challenge to Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D).

Andrew Cuomo has created an opportunity for Republicans to run for governor. Cuomo’s favorability rating dropped 22 points from last summer, according to a Harvard CAPS-Harris poll. Currently, Cuomo has three ongoing sexual harassment allegations.

In an interview with Axios Wednesday, Reed was asked about his recent hirings:

“We want to hit the ground running, so we’re talking to people that want to be part of that effort,” Reed told Axios. He quickly added he hasn’t yet made a final decision. “It’s all about making sure when we go — if we go — we’re 100% committed,” the congressman said. “We have been talking to people that want to go along this journey with us if we go down this path.”

Reed has been a vocal opponent of Cuomo, both on Coronavirus and his sexual harassment allegations.

In February on a call with reporters, Reed said, “Governor Cuomo, your days are numbered, and there’s leadership coming to Albany very soon.”

In February, Reed appeared on Fox News Channel’s Fox & Friends, calling for President Biden’s Justice Department to investigate Cuomo’s wrongful handling of nursing homes during the coronavirus pandemic. Reed said:

President Biden, you said you would use your Justice Department in an honorable way, objective way. We’re going to make sure the Justice Department does just that. And we’re going to use those tools of justice to make sure those 15,000 souls that died are going to be heard from and justice will be done.

In June, Reed appeared on Fox News Channel’s Fox & Friends to talk about Cuomo’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic. Reed said Cuomo:

…is a great showboat, when it comes to holding press conferences. but when you look at his record on nursing homes, he ordered the death of at least 10,000 of our parents and grandparents by sending them, coronavirus-positive into the nursing home setting, exposing their residents and exposing the staff of those nursing homes to death by the COVID-19 virus. And I’ll just tell you, justice demands we get to the bottom of it.

In May, Breitbart News received an exclusive comment from Reed: “The Governor’s uncertain and contradictory orders to nursing homes over the course of this crisis have been concerning,” Reed said. “It is clear these orders have put the lives of our most susceptible population in harm’s way. An investigation is needed to ensure this never happens again,”

Reed is currently a six-term Congressman from New York, where he sits on the House Ways and Means Committee, is a ranking member of the subcommittee on Social Security, and sits on the Subcommittee on Health and Subcommittee on Worker & Family Support.

On Tuesday, Rep. Lee Zeldin (R-NY) also announced he is “actively exploring” a run for Governor of New York in 2022 against Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

On Tuesday, Zeldin tweeted, “Cuomo’s Gotta Go,” adding, as a New Yorker he can’t sit back and watch Cuomo attack freedom, wallets, and safety anymore: