The Arizona Department of Education wants its teachers to promote racial “equity and diversity” through an “anti-racist” program that promotes the idea that white babies and toddlers are racist.

Provided for teachers is an “equity and diversity” toolkit. Included in this toolkit, is the wild-eyed insanity that your white baby is racist.

Look at this garbage…

SCOOP: The Arizona Department of Education has created an "equity" toolkit claiming that babies show the first signs of racism at three months old and that white children "remain strongly biased in favor of whiteness" by age five. Let's review the resources in the toolkit. pic.twitter.com/g4Sk6X0VuO — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) March 2, 2021

And this naked racism is aimed directly at white parents.

For example, one recommended piece of reading linked in the toolkit is titled “How White Parents Can Talk to Their Kids About Race.” It says, “White parents should begin addressing issues of race and racism early, even before their children can speak. Studies have indicated that infants as young as 3 months old can recognize racial differences.”

It warns, “Avoiding the topic rather than actively countering it with anti-racist attitudes and actions, simply opens the door for children to absorb bias from the world around them.”

For babies aged — no joke — 0-2, this same article stresses that “White parents should make sure that their children see them interact in close, warm, intimate, trusting, and caring relationships with individuals whose race and ethnicity differs from their own.”

Additionally, there’s the “importance of creating a home environment that challenges broader societal messages privileging whiteness, whether it’s through board books with characters of color, artwork in the house or even the people invited over.”

This sounds like satire, but it’s not a joke. This is what the Arizona Department of Education wants you to teach babies and children. But only white babies and children. For it is white babies who are the problem — white babies and white toddlers and white parents.

So what we have here is the Arizona Department of Education teaching and spreading blatant racism, teaching children that whites are so awful and evil, unless there’s a concerted intervention, their babies and toddlers will grow up racist.

Naturally, another piece of recommended reading in the toolkit is “Why Teaching Black Lives Matter Matters,” which means “teaching second-graders about Black Lives Matter.”

So Arizona wants its teachers teaching second-graders that Black Lives Matter, a full-blown domestic terrorist group, is a good and noble thing.

Listen up… You have to homeschool. This evil racism is not going away. The fascist Woke Nazis are now in power, are emboldened, and are desperate to poison white children with self-loathing, while they poison minority children with the lie that they cannot succeed in this country.

How can you succeed in a country where white people are so evil, their babies are evil!!

You have to pull your children out of these government-run schools. This evil cannot be fixed, reasoned with, or eradicated.

Nothing will ever change.

The left controls the public schools, which leaves you with no choice other than to disengage entirely.

Save your children while you still can.

This is not a drill.

