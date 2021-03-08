Nolte: ‘Pro-life Evangelicals for Biden’ Feign Outrage over Biden Keeping Abortion Promises

Some group that calls itself “Pro-Life Evangelicals for Biden” is pretending to be upset after His Fraudulency Joe Biden kept his most extreme and radical abortion promises.

These nitwits even published an open letter on Sunday to prove just how dumb they are:

We are very disappointed about the COVID-19 relief package’s exclusion of the Hyde Amendment, a longstanding bipartisan policy that prevents taxpayer funding for abortion. We’re even more upset that the Biden administration is supporting this bill. As pro-life leaders in the evangelical community, we publicly supported President Biden’s candidacy with the understanding that there would be engagement [with] us on the issue of abortion and particularly the Hyde Amendment …We feel used and betrayed and have no intention of simply watching these kinds of efforts happen from the sidelines.

But as the Federalist points out, during the 2020 presidential campaign, Biden was achingly clear about his opposition to the Hyde Amendment:

During an Atlanta Democratic National Convention Committee event in 2019, Biden announced that he no longer supported the Hyde Amendment—which has been included on a bipartisan basis in federal spending bills since 1976. The Hyde Amendment restricts federal taxpayer dollars from funding many abortions. “If I believe health care is a right, as I do, I can no longer support an amendment that makes that right dependent on someone’s ZIP code,” Biden said in May 2019 in a video posted by the American Civil Liberties Union.

Why would a pro-life evangelical support any modern-day Democrat, you ask? Why would these dupes back someone who is a member of a political party that is not only pro-abortion but pro-killing-babies-after-they-are-born? Why would these stooges back someone who is a member of a party that is on a rampage to snuff out religious freedoms?

Well, you see, these nitwits believe a big part of being pro-life is backing the welfare state:. Here’s how the morons described it in their endorsement of Biden over then-President Trump:

Many things that good political decisions could change destroy persons created in the image of God and violate the sanctity of human life. Poverty kills millions every year. So does lack of healthcare and smoking. Racism kills. Unless we quickly make major changes, devastating climate change will kill tens of millions. … Knowing that the most common reason women give for abortion is the financial difficulty of another child, we appreciate a number of Democratic proposals that would significantly alleviate that financial burden: accessible health services for all citizens, affordable childcare, a minimum wage that lifts workers out of poverty.

​While I realize it’s almost impossible to wrap your mind around such idiocy, let me try…

It is the welfare state taking the place of the father, and therefore a stable family, that is directly responsible for the surge on unwed mothers since the failed Great Society was instituted. And it is the demonic welfare state that causes poverty in a fabulously rich country where the fastest way out of poverty is through marriage.

If you believe poverty is causing abortions, you should oppose the welfare state, not call for it to expand.

I’m also curious as to why these dumbasses draw the line at, of all the things, the Hyde Amendment? Why is the Hyde Amendment the last straw?

You’re already openly endorsing and supporting a man who is stridently pro-infanticide, a man who is fine with killing a viable baby at nine months, but it’s the Hyde Amendment that’s a bridge too far, and not — you know, the infanticide?

Lunatics.

