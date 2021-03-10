Appearing Wednesday on CNN’s New Day, House Majority Whip James Clyburn (D-SC) said Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) “ought to be ashamed of himself” for labeling aid to black farmers as “reparations.’
.@WhipClyburn responds to @LindseyGrahamSC remarks that the billions of dollars in aid to Black farmers in the Covid-19 relief bill are reparations: "He ought to be ashamed of himself. He knows the history in this country, and he knows what's happened to Black farmers." pic.twitter.com/ZGE80UTOGc
— Alisyn Camerota (@AlisynCamerota) March 10, 2021
A transcript is as follows:
ALISYN CAMEROTA: As you know, Senator Lindsey Graham isn’t pleased with how targeted it is for black farmers. He has a different word than “targeted.”
SEN. LINDSEY GRAHAM: Let me give you an example of something that really bothers me. In this bill, if you’re a farmer, your loan will be forgiven up to 120% of your loan, not 100%, but 120% of your loan, if you’re socially disadvantaged, if you’re African-American, some other minority. But if you’re a white person, if you’re a white woman, no forgiveness. That’s reparations.
CAMEROTA: What’s your response and is this a form of reparations?
REP. JAMES CLYBURN: Lindsey Graham is from South Carolina. He knows South Carolina’s history. He knows what the state of South Carolina in this country has done to Black farmers. They didn’t do it to white farmers.We’re trying to rescue the lives and livelihoods of people,” he added. “He ought to be ashamed of himself. He knows the history of this country and he knows what has happened to Black farmers […] Lindsey Graham ought to be ashamed.
