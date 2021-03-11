Three-Time Deported Illegal Alien Accused of Stabbing Attack in Florida

A three-time deported illegal alien has been accused of stabbing a man and threatening to kill him in Collier County, Florida.

Obduliu Godines, a 33-year-old illegal alien from Mexico, was arrested by the Collier County Sheriff’s Office for allegedly stabbing a man and threatening to kill him. Godines has been charged with burglary with battery and aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.

Godines, according to law enforcement, kicked open the door of a man who lives in the same building as him and said, “I’m going to kill you” before lunging towards the man with a knife. Police said the man tried to fend off the stabbing but was ultimately stabbed in the left arm.

Godines allegedly fled the attack and barricaded himself in a room. When police arrived, Godines surrendered and dropped a knife from his pocket.

Collier County deputies said they arrested 36-year-old Obduliu Godines after they responded shortly before 11:00 p.m. Deputies responded to a reported stabbing at a rooming house on South 4th Street with Godines still on scene.

Officials with the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) confirmed to Breitbart News that Godines is an illegal alien from Mexico. Godines, also known as Jesus Mendez-Vasquez, was previously deported from the U.S. on September 27, 2011, October 29, 2011, and January 31, 2012.

Due to President Joe Biden’s “sanctuary country” orders, Godines will likely not be eligible for deportation until he is convicted of an aggravated felony.

