Joe Biden’s Day Away Takes Him 120 Miles Outside of Washington, DC

President Joe Biden plans to leave the White House on Tuesday to promote his $1.9 trillion coronavirus rescue package, but he is only traveling about 120 miles away from Washington, DC.

The president will fly aboard Air Force One to Philadelphia where he will visit a small business in Chester, Pennsylvania to promote his efforts to help small business.

Biden will participate in only one event, according to his schedule, before returning back to his home in Delaware to spend the night. (While at home, Biden may have a chance to spend time with his dogs Champ and Major who were recently banished from the White House after Major bit someone at the White House.)

Meanwhile, Vice President Harris and the Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff handled the events farther from Washington, including gatherings Monday in Nevada and others in Colorado and New Mexico.

Harris and Emhoff also stayed overnight in their Brentwood, California home.

First Lady Jill Biden traveled alone to New Jersey on Monday to promote government aid for schools and will travel to New Hampshire on Wednesday.

President Biden will have several days of rest before he leaves for a trip to Georgia with Harris on Friday to promote the $1,400 direct payment checks to individuals.

On January 4, Biden promised if voters supported Democrat Senate candidates the $2,000 stimulus checks would go out immediately.

Over 70 days later, Biden will promote the bill sending individuals $1,400 stimulus checks.