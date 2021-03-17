Alleged Texas Cop Killer Released on $750K Bond

Robert Soliz was released Wednesday on a $750,000 bond after his arrest last year in the shooting death of Houston Police Sergeant Sean Rios.

The 24-year-old Robert Soliz (pictured) was arrested on November 10, 2020, just 24 hours after what Houston authorities called a “gun battle” on the North Freeway. Sgt. Rios had stopped Soliz on the aforementioned highway, when their exchange allegedly turned violent. Rios sought help at Taj Inn & Suites motel after he was shot, but was later pronounced dead at the scene.

Our hearts are broken over the death of @houstonpolice Sergeant Sean Rios who was shot and killed during an exchange of gunfire this afternnon. We will never forget him and will see his 4 children, family and friends through this painful loss. RIP pic.twitter.com/QBHx2bymWY — Chief Art Acevedo (@ArtAcevedo) November 10, 2020

Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo honored Rios at the time. “Our hearts are broken over the death of @houstonpolice Sergeant Sean Rios who was shot and killed during an exchange of gunfire this afternoon,” he wrote on Twitter. “We will never forget him and will see his 4 children, family and friends through this painful loss.”

Soliz had been arrested on several occasions prior to the shooting, for charges including drug possession, evading arrest, and criminal trespass. Soliz was further accused of threatening to kill his then-girlfriend in 2017. He was out on a $100 bond for “unlawfully carrying a weapon in a motor vehicle” when his encounter with Rios occurred.

Soliz is currently scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday, March 23.