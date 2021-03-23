More Democrats are pushing away from Rep. Nancy Pelosi’s (D-CA) partisan investigation into overturning Iowa’s second Congressional District.

Last week Breitbart News reported the House Administration Committee, chaired by Rep. Zoe Lofgren (D-CA), pushed to overturn the election in Iowa’s Second Congressional District. Democrat Rita Hart, who lost the election to now sitting Congresswoman Mariannette Miller-Meeks (R-IA), claims there were still 22 legal ballots to be counted after the election was certified. “The American people deserve to know who actually won this election,” Lofgren said.

New Hampshire Democrat Rep. Chris Pappas joined the growing list of members who have cast doubts on using partisan politics to overturn Iowa’s second Congressional District. “This election result was certified by the State of Iowa, and Rep. Miller-Meeks was sworn in nearly three months ago..it’s time to move on,” Pappas said on Monday.

Swing-district Rep. Susan Wild (D-PA) recently spoke up on a Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee call, “as I have said before in connection with the 2020 presidential election, legislators should be heeding states’ certifications of their elections.” The Pennsylvania Democrat continued, “Unless there is rampant error and substantial evidence thereof, I do not believe it is the role of House members to dictate the outcome of elections.”

Rep. Josh Gottheimer (D-NJ), who is the co-chair of the bipartisan Problem Solvers Caucus, said in a statement to Politico, “I have deep reservations,” when referring to the election.

On Monday, Breitbart News reported Democrat Reps. Dean Phillips (NM), Lou Correa (CA), Dan Kildee (MI), and David Price (NC) have all made similar statements regarding overturning an election that was certified months ago with the member sworn in.

Losing a House election by six votes is painful for Democrats. But overturning it in the House would be even more painful for America. Just because a majority can, does not mean a majority should. https://t.co/pXaOYBIMue — Rep. Dean Phillips 🇺🇸 (@RepDeanPhillips) March 22, 2021

According to Politico, some of the more vulnerable Democrats plan to conduct an informal “whip count” among their Democrat colleagues this week to understand better how many of them are interested in opposing the unseating of Miller-Meeks if the issue does come to the floor.

The top Republican on the House Administration Committee, Rep. Rodney Davis (IL), recently said:

You cannot complain about anyone questioning the election certificates again if you’re willing to do the same to a duly elected member. Especially since Rita Hart did not finish the court process in Iowa. She came straight to the politics.

Last week, Mike Berg, the deputy communications director for the National Republican Congressional Committee (NRCC), stated, “We look forward to seeing every vulnerable Democrat go on the record defending this insane effort to overturn a certified election.”

The NRCC has not wasted any time going after vulnerable House Democrats who in the past have said they want to uphold election laws.

One of the members the NRCC targeted this week was Rep. Colin Allred (D-TX).

Last month he tweeted:

As a voting rights attorney, I will always work to ensure voting is easy and accessible for every eligible American. The Know Your Polling Place Act is an important step in removing barriers that make it harder for Americans to cast their ballot. https://t.co/Hma3jL1u37 — Colin Allred (@ColinAllredTX) February 27, 2021

Torunn Sinclair from the NRCC raised the question, “Do Iowans’ voting rights not matter to Allred? Or do voting rights only matter to Allred when it benefits Democrats?

Other Democrat Representatives criticized by the NRCC include Sharice Davids (KS), Lizzie Fletcher (TX), Tom Malinowski (NJ), Carolyn Bourdeaux (VA), Matt Cartwright (PA), Conor Lamb (PA), Elaine Luria (VA), and Abigail Spanberger (VA).