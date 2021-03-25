Joe Biden Doubles Down on Removing Gunmaker Liability Protections

During his first press conference since taking office, President Joe Biden assured reporters on Thursday that he is still determined to remove liability protections for gun manufacturers.

A reporter asked Biden about high-profile shootings and then remarked, “You had said to stay tuned for actions that you might take on gun control. Wondering if you’ve made a decision either about sending the manufacturer liability bill, that you’d promised on day one, to Capitol Hill, or executive actions like going after ghost guns or giving money to cities and states to battle gun control.”

Biden responded, “All of the above, it’s a matter of timing.”

He added, “Successful Presidents, better than me, have been successful in large part because they know how to time what they are doing.”

Biden campaigned on ending liability protections for firearm manufacturers via the repeal of the Protection of Lawful Commerce in Arms Act (PLCAA).

During a February 24, 2020, campaign stop in South Carolina, he criticized PLCAA, then referenced gun makers and said, “I’m going to take you down.”

Breitbart News noted that White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki assured reporters Wednesday that Biden is still focused on executive gun control too.

She made clear that it is not an either/or situation where either Congress passes gun control or Biden takes the executive action route. Rather, U.S. News and World Report reported Psaki’s explanation that Biden sees both paths at once: “I think he sees it as vital to take steps on two tracks because congressional legislation obviously has a more permanent, lasting impact. Executive actions are, of course, an important lever that every president has at their disposal.”

