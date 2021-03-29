CDC Director Warns of ‘Impending Doom’ as Coronavirus Cases Rise

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky sounded the alarm Monday in reaction to an uptick of coronavirus cases in some states.

“I’m going to reflect on the recurring feeling I have of impending doom. We have so much to look forward to, so much promise and potential of where we are, and so much reason for hope, but right now, I’m scared,” she said.

Walensky spoke about a possible spike of cases during a press briefing with federal health officials on Monday.

She urged Americans to keep following the federal health guidance on travel and large gatherings while continuing to wash their hands, wear masks, and practice social distancing.

“We have come such a long way,” she said, and added, “Please hold on a little while longer.”

She pointed to coronavirus surges in some European countries and warned the United States faced a similar future if they ignored the rise in cases.

“I so badly want to be done. I know you all so badly want to be done. We’re just almost there but not quite yet,” Walensky said. “I’m asking you to just hold on a little longer.”

She urged all Americans to recommit to the guidelines and recommendations and encourage others to do the same.

“I’m calling on our elected officials, our faith-based communities, our civic leaders, and our other influencers, in communities across the nation, and I’m calling on every single one of you to sound the alarm,” she said. “We do not have the luxury of inaction.”

The change in the seven-day average of hospitalizations is up 4.2 percent, according to the CDC and cases are shifting upward in states like New Jersey, New York, and Michigan.