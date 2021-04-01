An activist condemned pipeline projects during a protest in Washington, DC, on Thursday, telling the crowd the discussion involves “cisgender, heteronormativity inflicting violence our communities” as the others called on the Biden administration to take action and “be the climate president you claim to be.”

“Hi, my name is Blackwater Person,” one activist said, explaining she was attending the protest to “stand in solidarity with pipeline fights everywhere.”

“We talk about pipelines, we need to discuss missing and murdered indigenous women, girls, trans, and two-spirits kin,” she said, noting that many of the activists were wearing masks marked with handprints to bring awareness to the “fact that our women, our trans folk, our two-spirit, our girls go missing and murdered at higher rates than any other population in the so-called United States.”

The activist previewed her intention to lead everyone in the “Women Warrior Song,” describing it as a call to “those who’ve gone missing, who have gotten murdered, and to really uplift those spirits because they’re here with us today.”

“When we’re talking about pipelines, we’re talking about man camps,” she continued. “We’re talking about cisgender, heteronormativity inflicting violence our communities, disturbing the gender gradience that is inherent in our natural world,” she concluded before inviting people to join her in the song.

Protesters marched to the White House with a large black pipeline snake, which they said represented “pipelines that are crossing indigenous lands [and] crossing stolen land.”

The protesters later “slayed” the pipeline snake at the conclusion of their event, beating it with sticks.