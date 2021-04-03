Heritage Action executive director Jessica Anderson, who has continually highlighted the left’s lies on Georgia’s election integrity law, slammed Major League Baseball on Friday after it announced it would pull the All-Star game and Draft from Atlanta over the law.

“It’s a shame the @MLB has taken an American pastime and weaponized it against a majority of Americans who support common sense voting reforms. Maybe they should move to Beijing,” she remarked:

MLB made the announcement Friday, attributing the move to the passage of S.B. 202, which actually expands voting in Georgia despite the left’s narrative otherwise, as Breitbart News detailed:

Heritage Action has continued to address the narrative and released a “Myth vs. Fact” sheet combating the top myths touted by Democrats. The organization identified the voter suppression narrative as one of the primary myths and explained the Georgia bill “actually preserves or expands ballot access in several important ways,” including by increasing the mandatory days for early weekend voting. … Democrats also claim the law eliminates “Souls to the Polls,” suppressing minority votes, but this, again, is false. Heritage Action explained the Georgia law “was silent on Sunday early voting days prior to SB 202, and in 2020 only 16 of 159 counties offered early voting on Sundays.” In reality, the law “explicitly provides the option of holding early voting on two Sundays for all localities,” thereby increasing mandatory days of early weekend voting. Heritage Action also tackled the myth of Georgia “suppressing” votes with new voter ID requirements, noting the vast majority of registered voters, 97 percent, already have a valid form of identification and adding that one can be obtained for free.

“The voter ID requirement replaces the state’s controversial signature match program that led to the disqualification of thousands of votes in 2020,” Heritage Action said in a “Myth vs. Fact” fact sheet.

“The law’s voter ID requirement for absentee ballots is overwhelmingly popular in Georgia across the board. According to an AJC poll in January, 74% of Georgia voters support it, including 63% of black voters, and 89% of those making under $25K/year,” Heritage Action observed.

Even the Atlanta Journal-Constitution issued a correction of its initial description of the election law this week:

AJC with a whoopsie pic.twitter.com/1VvviTV6Jl — Ellen Carmichael (@ellencarmichael) April 1, 2021

Nonetheless, MLB commissioner Rob Manfred (pictured) said the organization’s decision was “the best way to demonstrate our values as a sport”:

Major League Baseball fundamentally supports voting rights for all Americans and opposes restrictions to the ballot box. In 2020, MLB became the first professional sports league to join the non-partisan Civic Alliance to help build a future in which everyone participates in shaping the United States. We proudly used our platform to encourage baseball fans and communities throughout our country to perform their civic duty and actively participate in the voting process. Fair access to voting continues to have our game’s unwavering support.

MLB’s decision will have an impact on Atlanta, a majority-black city, prompting even failed Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams to express her disappointment.

“I respect boycotts, although I don’t want to see Georgia families hurt by lost events and jobs,” she wrote, continuing to criticize the Georgia election law: