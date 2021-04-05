Jen Psaki Brings Easter Bunny to Press Briefing to Give Candy to Reporters

White House press secretary Jen Psaki surprised reporters at the White House press briefing Monday by inviting the Easter bunny to bring them candy.

At the end of Monday’s press briefing, a costumed individual dressed as the Easter bunny entered the room carrying a basket of candy.

“We’ll do a big one next year, but we still wanted to have a visitor and some special commemorative Easter eggs for all of you from the president and the first lady,” Psaki said.

“Is the bunny taking questions?” one reporter asked.

“Not today,” Psaki replied, “but we’ll invite the bunny back for a future briefing.”

She also noted that the bunny was wearing a mask in light of the pandemic.

“We use every opportunity,” she said.

Staff handed the Easter bunny’s basket full of chocolates and commemorative White House eggs to press aide Chris Meagher, who helped pass out the treats to reporters in the room.