Lena Dunham Designs Plus-Sized Women’s Clothing Line

Actress Lena Dunham has partnered with 11 Honoré for a new line of plus-sized designer clothing.

In a glowing New York Times article published Monday, Girls actress, left-wing activist, and aspiring Hunter Biden admirer Lena Dunham announced a collaboration with plus-sized designer clothing retailer 11 Honoré. In a Zoom interview with the Times‘ Vanessa Friedman, Dunham said the five-item collection is part of a recent decision to “[give up] on the idea of being any type of impresario or person who had something to say to everyone.”

“Right now the only thing I’m doing is speaking about my own experience,” she told Friedman. “So this clothing line is a direct response to my experience.” Dunham is currently shooting a film in London, and also working on another called “Sharp Stick,” which Dunham described as “a meditation on the complexity of, uh, female sexual desire and how it intersects with trauma.”

The collection, in cooperation with 11 Honoré designer Danielle Williams Eke, will feature Dunham as its face, despite the struggles Dunham said she has had with her body image in the wake of a battle with the novel coronavirus that left her with partial adrenal insufficiency.

Dunham said she is currently being treated with steroids for the issue. “Not the cool kind that make you muscular,” she said. “Just the kind that make your face fat. I’m trying to roll with that. Trying to be chin positive. I can deal with anything, but a triple chin is a hard place to land.”

“What I really love in fashion is a certain level of playfulness and winky intelligence that people just don’t think bigger women want or understand,” Dunham said, speaking to her inspiration for the featured designs. “No one thinks plus women have a sense of humor, and if they do, it’s, ‘We’re going to put a watermelon on your skirt, you sassy girl!’ None of it has subtlety or true sophistication.”

On March 26, Dunham posted a picture of herself wearing a skirt from the line on Instagram. “This collaboration with @11honore was about wanting to cultivate a space where the question of whether a plus body will be embraced by the clothes is a non-issue,” she wrote at the time, “and the clothes are not demanding that a plus woman hide.”