Half of U.S. likely voters say President Biden is doing a “poor” job of handling issues related to immigration, a Rasmussen Reports survey released Thursday found.

The survey, taken April 5-6 among 1,000 likely voters, asked respondents to rate Biden’s handling of issues related to immigration. Respondents could choose from “excellent,” “good,” “fair,” “poor,” or “not sure.” Of those surveyed, 50 percent chose “poor.” One-fifth, or 21 percent, said “good,” followed by “excellent” (14 percent), “fair” (11 percent), and “not sure (two percent).

Opinions appear to be sharply divided by party lines. A majority of Republicans and independent voters, 81 percent and 54 percent, respectively, said Biden is doing a poor job handling immigration-related issues. Democrat opinions are more positive, as 62 percent rate his handling of the issue as either excellent or good.

Per Rasmussen:

Biden’s ratings on immigration issues, however, are far worse than former President Trump’s. In July 2019, 34% of voters rated Trump excellent on his handling of immigration and another 12% said Trump was doing a good job on immigration.

The survey coincides with a rush on the Southern border, which GOP critics attribute to Biden rolling back key Trump-era policies, such as the Remain in Mexico policy, and restarting Catch and Release, which sees officials releasing illegal immigrants into the U.S. interior as they await their asylum hearings.

An AP-NORC poll released this week showed 72 percent of American adults identify illegal immigration as posing a “direct threat” to the United States.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) is among Democrats who believe, despite the surge on the Southern border, that the U.S. is on a “good path at the border under the leadership of President Biden.”

“It’s about restructuring how we do what is happening there, because we were in a very bad situation under the Trump administration,” she said this week.

Even the establishment media outlet Washington Post acknowledged that March proved to be the “busiest month along the Mexico border in nearly two decades,” with authorities taking 172,331 migrants into custody.