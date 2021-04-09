On the same day that President Joe Biden was pushing more gun control at the federal level, Gov. Bill Lee (R) was signing legislation to do away with Tennessee’s concealed carry permit requirement.

Lee tweeted a photo of himself signing the legislation to do away with the permit requirement. The tweet included a shoutout to the NRA:

I signed constitutional carry today because it shouldn’t be hard for law-abiding Tennesseans to exercise their #2A rights. Thank you members of the General Assembly and @NRA for helping get this done. pic.twitter.com/xv2ZenOEZq — Gov. Bill Lee (@GovBillLee) April 8, 2021

The legislation signed by Lee takes effect July 1, 2021.

The Tennessean reports it “allows people 21 and older to carry handguns openly or concealed without a permit, along with members of the military ages 18 to 20.”

Tennessee will now become the 20th state to end its requirement for law-abiding citizens to get a permit from the government before exercising their right to bear arms.

The other 19 states are: Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas, Idaho, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Maine, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, New Hampshire, North Dakota, Oklahoma, South Dakota, Utah, Vermont, West Virginia, and Wyoming.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio. Follow him on Twitter: @AWRHawkins. Reach him at awrhawkins@breitbart.com. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange.