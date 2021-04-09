Top Gretchen Whitmer Aide Takes Spring Break Trip to Florida, Ignoring MI Gov’s Warning

A top aide to Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D) traveled to Florida for spring break this week, according to photos she purportedly posted on Facebook.

Tricia L. Foster, who was appointed by Whitmer as the state’s Chief Operations Officer, posted several photos from the Florida Keys, according to screenshots obtained by Breitbart News:

One friend commented that she thought she saw the senior Michigan government official on the beach in Siesta Key.

“I swear I saw you walking today,” the person said on a purported Foster Facebook post containing several beach photos from earlier this week.

“Likely,” Foster responded.

When asked where one of her absent family members was — apparently her son — Foster responded, “home with covid [coronavirus].”

She added, “Missing his [senior] trip to the Bahamas so planned girls plan b 24 hours before flight.”

On April 3, just days before Foster purportedly left the state, Whitmer urged Michiganders to avoid spring break trips to Florida, WVPE reported:

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer says a factor in Michigan’s surging COVID-19 cases is fewer people were infected earlier in the pandemic than in other states. She also is concerned about spring break travel, particularly to Florida. Florida and Michigan have reported the highest and second-highest number of cases of a more contagious variant that was first identified in the U.K. Michigan had the United States’ worst infection rate in the past two weeks. Whitmer on Friday recommended that people get tested after in-state, out-of-state or international travel. She continues to emphasize vaccinations to help end the pandemic.

During a Friday press conference, Whitmer acknowledged she and her administration met with President Joe Biden to make the case for a “vaccine surge” but indicated she was rebuffed by her political ally.

Via WOOD TV:

The White House said Friday it is surging federal resources to support vaccinations, testing and therapeutics — but not vaccines — to Michigan in an effort to control the state’s worst-in-the-nation COVID-19 transmission rate. President Joe Biden outlined the moves late Thursday in a call with Whitmer to discuss the situation, according to senior administration officials. But it will not include a “surge” of vaccine doses, a move Whitmer has advocated for, and again pushed during Friday’s news conference.

Foster was tasked in January with implementing Whitmer’s vaccine rollout strategy, according to WCMU. She blamed the Trump administration for Michigan’s lagging distribution process.

It is not clear whether she participated in the meeting or was still on her Florida vacation.

An email to Whitmer’s press office was not immediately returned.

Kyle Olson is a reporter for Breitbart News. He is also host of “The Kyle Olson Show,” syndicated on Michigan radio stations on Saturdays–download full podcast episodes. Follow him on Parler.