President Joe Biden’s German shepherd Major will undergo off-site training after a second biting incident.

“Major, the Bidens’ younger dog, will undergo some additional training to help him adjust to life in the White House. The off-site, private training will take place in the Washington, D.C. area, and it is expected to last a few weeks,” Jill Biden’s press secretary told CNN on Monday.

Biden’s dog has had a series of biting incidents.

On March 8, Major bit White House security before returning home to Wilmington, Delaware. But upon returning to the White House, a second Major incident involved a National Park Service employee, who was working at the time and needed to stop in order to receive treatment from the White House medical unit,” Brietbart’s Joshua Caplan reported.

As the first shelter dog to live at the White House, Major was adopted in November of 2018, joining the Biden’s other family dog, just before Joe Biden decided he would campaign for president.

Upon adoption, the Delaware Humane Association executive director Patrick Carroll said Major had been exposed to “toxic substance” and “were very sick,” including being “lethargic.”

Major was hospitalized for some days and recovered with “fluids and medication.”