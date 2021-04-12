House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) defended President Biden’s $2 billion American Jobs Plan on Monday, seemingly defending the price tag by concluding the “most expensive maintenance is no maintenance.”

“The most expensive maintenance is no maintenance. That’s why we need big, bold investments in the American Jobs Plan,” the 81-year-old speaker said:

The most expensive maintenance is no maintenance. That's why we need big, bold investments in the American Jobs Plan – so we can rethink, rebuild, and modernize our crumbling infrastructure to create good paying jobs & turbocharge our global competitiveness. #BuildBackBetter — Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) April 12, 2021

Biden outlined his massive plan last month, describing it as a “once-in-a-generation investment in America” and claiming it will “create millions” of “good-paying jobs.” But, according to a Washington Post report, only $650 billion of the multibillion-dollar proposal contains funds for basic infrastructure projects, such as roads and bridges.

As Breitbart News reported:

The massive spending bill also includes $300 billion for housing, $400 billion for elderly and disabled care, and $300 billion to revive manufacturing in the United States, according to the Post. Other spending priorities will include high-speed broadband Internet, strengthening the electric grid, and fixing or replacing water systems. The proposal will also feature nearly $400 billion in “clean-energy credits” to promote “green” energy such as wind and solar.

Biden’s infrastructure plan also devotes money aimed to help “diversify” neighborhoods via zoning laws, ending single-family neighborhoods, and allowing “multiple unit ‘affordable’ or low-income rental housing,'” as Breitbart News detailed.

The radical left, meanwhile, outlined top priority items they believe need to be included in the final legislation. After surveying the 95 members of its Congressional Progressive Caucus, they released a wishlist of their top agenda items, which includes amnesty for illegal aliens and climate change-related initiatives.

Sen. John Kennedy (R-LA) ripped apart Biden’s proposal, noting it has “more red flags than the Chinese embassy.”