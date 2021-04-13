Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts declined a request on Tuesday from the Biden administration to provide housing to migrant children in the state.

Ricketts’ decision to turn down the Biden administration’s request comes five days after Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds, also a Republican, made a similar decision to deny the request, the Omaha World-Herald reported.

“President Biden has created an immigration crisis on our border with thousands of unaccompanied migrant children coming to our country without their parents or family,” Ricketts said in a statement. “Nebraska is declining their request because we are reserving our resources for serving our kids.”

Ricketts added in his statement, “The Biden administration should focus on working with Central American governments to reunite the children with their families in their home countries instead of pursuing the risky strategy of scattering them across the United States.”

Last month, the U.S. government apprehended nearly 19,000 unaccompanied illegal alien children traveling across the border.

House Minority Whip Steve Scalise (R-LA) recently shared footage of hundreds of migrant children being packed together in processing facilities with only Mylar blankets covering them. Scalise called the situation “child abuse.”