Nolte: BLM, Antifa Checkmate Democrat-Run Cities into Committing Suicide

The left-wing terrorists in Black Lives Matter (BLM) and Antifa have, with a lot of help from the ratings-starved corporate media, done a brilliant job checkmating a countless number of Democrat-run cities into committing suicide.

These cities are damned if they do and damned if they don’t, and that’s the whole idea.

BLM and Antifa, along with other rabid parts of the organized left, have ensured these cities are doomed. The fake-media love the ratings. Extreme-left activists love the chaos. The elected Democrats who run these cities are such failures as administrators that all they have left is to grab this tiger by the tail and hope to hold on.

The left’s plan to box these cities in and force them to commit suicide is deceptively simple, and works like this…

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz (D) has mobilized the National Guard after rioters vandalized the Brooklyn Center Police Department Sunday because law enforcement shot and killed a black man with an outstanding warrant. https://t.co/B8LpC6femm — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) April 12, 2021

If a Democrat-run city polices crime, BLM and Antifa will destroy the city via non-stop rioting and anarchy.

If a Democrat-run city backs away from policing crime, the city is doomed to a future of urban blight, one where everyone who can gets the hell out, while the poorest of the poor and those who prey on the poorest of the poor remain.

Basically, we are looking at a future with a whole bunch of Detroits.

You might argue I’m being melodramatic, but don’t forget that I’m the one who told you way back last year the rioting surrounding the death of George Floyd was only the beginning. Anyone with half a brain could see the Democrat Party and corporate media had spent years prepping to exploit something like George Floyd’s death into an era of social unrest and left-wing political violence.

Here’s what I wrote more than ten months ago…

So let me reiterate that unlike previous race riots, which raged for a few days before being put down by law enforcement and the National Guard, this new wave of rioting is something entirely different. The riots in the 60s and the L.A. riot in the early 90s were organic. People got fed up. What we’re seeing today is something very different. Instead of organic, this wave of rioting is part of an organized, far-left political movement, and the organizers include elected Democrats as high up as Her Vice Fraudulency Kamala Harris, the corporate media, Big Tech, and Academia. Which means only one thing…

Democrat-run cities are doomed.

Look at what’s already happened… One Democrat-governed city after another is announcing disastrous policies to appease these terrorists. Violent criminals are being released. Police budgets are being cut. All kinds of crimes will no longer be prosecuted. What this change boils down to is one thing: the deliberate destruction of the quality of life. But…

If these cities dare try to improve the quality of life — and the only way to do that is to clamp down on crime — the terrorists in BLM and Antifa will destroy that city with organized riots and non-stop anarchy.

Violence and looting broke out once again in Minneapolis following the shooting of a black man fleeing police. https://t.co/ISigreFE0v — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) April 12, 2021

What the endgame is I don’t know. How these fascist monsters intend to win enough hearts and minds to legalize their Nazi Regime, I just don’t know.

And I don’t care.

Because out here in Rural MAGA America, where we’ve been immune to this garbage for 250 years, life is sweet.

I also don’t care because this is how Democrats CHOOSE to live. They are the ones who keep voting for failure, and in this great country, you get what you vote for.

Democrats obviously enjoy pollution, hate crimes, violent crime, mass-shootings, and race riots, so I’m overjoyed they’re getting everything they want. Better still, over the next ten years, they’re going to get a whole lot more of it.

And the good news for those of us in safe, clean, and tolerant MAGA Country is that the closest we will come to any of this garbage is on our 60-inch plasma TVs.

Follow John Nolte on Twitter @NolteNC. Follow his Facebook Page here.