Twenty-four people were shot, three fatally, during the weekend in Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s (D) Chicago.

ABC 7 / Chicago Sun-Times reports the weekend’s first shooting fatality occurred around 7 p.m. Friday night, when an 18-year-old man was shot dead “in the 3600-block of West 16th Street.”

The second shooting fatality was a seven-year-old girl who was shot numerous times Sunday afternoon while in a McDonald’s drive-thru with her father. The incident occurred about 4:20 p.m. outside the McDonald’s location at “3200 W. Roosevelt Road.”

The third shooting fatality took place about 11:20 p.m. “in the 4900-block of West Madison Street.” A 43-year-old was shot in the chest and fatally wounded while standing on the sidewalk.

The Chicago Tribune explains outlines 163 people were killed in Chicago January 1, 2021, through April 14, 2021.

As for shooting victims in general–fatal and non-fatal combined–the Tribune notes that 864 were shot January 1, 2021, through April 14, 2021. That is 218 more than were shot during the same time period in 2020.

