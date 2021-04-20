Nancy Pelosi Facing Backlash for Remarks on Derek Chauvin Verdict

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) faced major backlash Tuesday following her remarks on the Derek Chauvin trial verdict, in which she thanked George Floyd for “sacrificing” his life for justice.

Pelosi tried clarifying her remarks Tuesday shortly after her original speech regarding the trial verdict with the Congressional Black Caucus (CBC), saying, “George Floyd should be alive today. His family’s calls for justice for his murder were heard around the world.”

She added, “he did not die in vain. We must make sure other families don’t suffer the same racism, violence & pain, and we must enact the George Floyd Justice In Policing Act.”

Her original remarks thanked Floyd for “sacrificing” his life for justice:

Thank you, George Floyd—for sacrificing your life for justice. For being there, to call out to your mom—how, how heartbreaking was that? Call out for your mom. “I can’t breathe,” but because of you and becuase of thousands, millions of people around the world, who came out for justice, your name will always be synonymous.

Pelosi said all of this while flanked by members of the CBC.

Reactions varied throughout twitter:

I don't expect anything less of Nancy Pelosi. Racism is and has always been a spectrum. https://t.co/cRy86ZH5B0 — Frederick Joseph (@FredTJoseph) April 20, 2021

Is this real?! What a disgusting thing to say. George Floyd didn't "sacrifice" himself for white people to learn a lesson. He was murdered and should be alive today. — Allie Goertz (@AllieGoertz) April 20, 2021

This is yet another reminder that there really isn’t much to celebrate today. Clearly the humanity of Black people still isn’t recognized by this country’s leaders. — Jewel Wicker (@jewelwickershow) April 20, 2021

I didn’t expect Pelosi to have one of the worst takes, but here we are. https://t.co/oVrTUs5MGR — Farron Cousins (@farronbalanced) April 20, 2021

What the actual fuck. Pelosi has to go. https://t.co/DFpYPbnUM8 — Lindsay Gibbs (@linzsports) April 20, 2021

Nancy Pelosi's statement is so incredibly fucking awful. George Floyd is a man who won't get to see his daughter grow up because he was murdered. He was a human being who deserved to still be living. I am livid at this bullshit. — John Epler (@eplerjc) April 20, 2021

White liberal thanks Black man for being murdered https://t.co/tm53A8QlfF — Angela Morabito (@AngelaLMorabito) April 20, 2021

"Thank you George Floyd for dying." https://t.co/tQlAPkni13 — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) April 20, 2021

