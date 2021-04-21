Broward County Superintendent Robert Runcie Arrested

Broward County Schools Superintendent Robert Runcie was arrested on Wednesday by Florida law enforcement officers, according to jail records and local reports from within the state.

With limited details released at this time, it was reported that Runcie, 59, was taken into custody by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement on a charge of perjury in an official proceeding.

Runcie gained notoriety in the community after the deadly shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas (MSD) High School and claimed 17 lives on February 14, 2018.

Following the shooting, several students and parents lashed out at Runcie and the school board, claiming they undermined student safety.

As reported by Breitbart News, “The parents and students assert Runcie and members of the school board failed to keep MSD students safe as a result of mismanagement of funds allocated for school safety and disciplinary programs that were more concerned with reducing numbers of minority arrests than student safety.”

This is a breaking news story and will be updated accordingly.

Follow Kyle on Twitter @RealKyleMorris and Facebook.