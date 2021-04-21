NYC Mayor Candidate Andrew Yang: City ‘Overdue’ for Woman Mayor

New York City mayoral candidate Andrew Yang said Tuesday the city is “overdue” for a woman mayor before advising he should be elected anyway.

Yang, a failed 2020 presidential candidate, told the New York Daily News editorial board, “Certainly I think it’s overdue for there to be a woman mayor of New York City.”

“I know it’s just a matter of time.”

A NY1 poll released Monday showed Yang with a lead over Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams, 22 percent to 13 percent.

City Comptroller Scott Stringer was in third among Democrat primary voters at 11 percent. De Blasio administration attorney and MSNBC analyst Maya Wiley was in fourth with seven percent.

Yang “said he would rank rival Kathryn Garcia as his second choice for the city’s top job,” according to the paper. She trailed the pack in 8th place with four percent.

“I’ve been very open about the fact that I would love to have Kathryn Garcia in particular as, like, a partner in city government,” Yang told the paper.

“The nature of this process is that each one of us puts forward our case, and you know, we submit ourselves to the will of New York City.”

The Daily News said “Yang did not elaborate how long New Yorkers would have to wait to elect a woman as mayor — presumably another eight years given his run”.

Yang was in hot water last when he engaged with a comedian on the street who quizzed him about his sexual preferences.

The New York Post reported Yang said he was just being “friendly” during the conversation:

The wannabe mayor smiles throughout the clip as the comedian — identified on YouTube as Lawrence Reese — peppers him with questions. “Can a man keep his Timbs on?” Reese asks, stumping the visibly confused wannabe mayor with a question about having sexual intercourse while wearing Timberland brand boots. “Can a man keep his Timbs on?” Yang responds quizzingly, to which Reese clarifies: “Yeah while he’s f—ing bitches, can a man keep his Timbs on?”

“Oh my,” Yang responded. “I think it’s truly up to your partner, right? I mean if your partner is cool with it, then …”

“Consensual! That’s why I’m saying!” Reese said. “He choke bitches, Andrew Yang? He choke bitches?”

Yang told reporters he did not think the interaction was “appropriate”.

“I think most New Yorkers know that I try to be friendly to people,” he said, according to the Post.

“In this case, someone wanted a video and I thought I’d be friendly. But then he said something that made me realize it wasn’t funny at all, so I walked away.”

