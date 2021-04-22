Marjorie Taylor Greene: AOC Agreed to Debate Me on Green New Deal

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) tweeted on Wednesday that Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) agreed to debate her over the Green New Deal.

Democrats regularly frame the Green New Deal as a legislative attempt to combat “climate change” and “global warming.”

Greene attached a photo of her and Ocasio-Cortez on the House floor to a tweet mentioning her New York colleague, “I’m glad I ran into you today … to plan our debate about the Green New Deal. After I finish reading all 14 pages, like we agreed, I’ll schedule time for our debate. #MTGvsAOC“

Greene also wrote, “[Ocasio-Cortez’s] Green New Deal will destroy the US’s oil and gas industry just after we became energy independent from President Trump’s #AmericaFirst policies. Our ability to export oil and gas gives the US great negotiating power in the world. China and Russia love the GND.”

I’m glad I ran into you today @AOC to plan our debate about the Green New Deal. After I finish reading all 14 pages, like we agreed, I’ll schedule time for our debate.#MTGvsAOC pic.twitter.com/viuH5Uj0oD — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) April 21, 2021

.@AOC’s Green New Deal will destroy the US’s oil and gas industry just after we became energy independent from President Trump’s #AmericaFirst policies. Our ability to export oil and gas gives the US great negotiating power in the world. China and Russia love the GND. — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) April 21, 2021

I read your 14 page Communists manifesto @AOC. Looking forward to debating you. #MTGvsAOC — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) April 22, 2021

Greene invited Ocasio-Cortez to a televised debate on April 14, She tweeted, “I’d like to challenge you to a debate on the Green New Deal economic policy. Since you sponsored the Green New Deal and have a degree in Economics, I’m sure you are more than qualified.”

She continued, “I just have a degree in Business Admin and have owned a construction company for 20 years. A debate between AOC and I on the Green New Deal economic policy would be informative for the American People. They deserve to hear the two sides with pro’s and cons.”

“You can choose one moderator and I choose a moderator,” Greene added. “Then we can negotiate a major news network to host the debate. Let’s do this for The People. What do you say?”

Ocasio-Cortez linked what she described as “the climate crisis” to “racial justice” on Thursday. She stated, “We must recognize in legislation that the trampling of indigenous rights is a cause of climate change, that the trampling of racial justice is a cause of climate change.”

In 2019, Ocasio-Cortez remarked, “The world is going to end in 12 years if we don’t address climate change.”