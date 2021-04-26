Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison said Sunday on CBS’s 60 Minutes he ‘felt a little bad’ for Derek Chauvin upon the guilty verdict of killing George Floyd.

“I will admit, I felt a little bad for the defendant. I think he deserved to be convicted. But he’s a human being,” Ellison said when asked by host Scott Pelley what he first thought when he heard the words “guilty.”

Pelley followed up on the question, “Somehow, I did not expect to hear from you a note of compassion for Derek Chauvin.” “I’m not in any way wavering from my responsibility,” Ellison said. “But I hope we never forget that people who are defendants in our criminal justice system, that they’re human beings. They’re people.”

Pelley next asked if the murder was “a hate crime?” “I wouldn’t call it that because hate crimes are crimes where there’s an explicit motive and of bias,” Ellison responded. “We don’t have any evidence that Derek Chauvin factored in George Floyd’s race as he did what he did.”

When Pelley asked what a message a maximum sentence would send, Ellison replied, “I think it is important for the Court to not go light or heavy.”

“I don’t know if it’s right for a judge to send a message through a sentence because the sentence should be tailored to the offense, tailored to the circumstances of the case. Look, the State never wanted revenge against Derek Chauvin. We just wanted accountability,” Ellison continued.

Ellison also said he remembered how he felt when Rodney King jurors “acquitted those officers.”

“I remember how devastated,” he said. “Whenever — an officer is charged with an offense, particularly when the victim is a person of color, it’s just rare that there’s any accountability.”

“And so, there was every moment of this case, I thought, ‘What are we missing? What haven’t we done?'” he concluded.

Ellison’s reaction is the latest regarding the Derek Chauvin case.

Shortly after the verdict, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) said, “Thank you, George Floyd—for sacrificing your life for justice. For being there, to call out to your mom—how, how heartbreaking was that? Call out for your mom.”

Rep. Maxine Waters (D-CA) said concerning the guilty verdict, “You know, someone said it better than me: I’m not celebrating, I’m relieved.”

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) attempted to censure Waters before the verdict due to Waters saying rioters would need to “get more confrontational” if Chauvin was not found guilty.

Judge Peter Cahill, who presided over Chauvin’s trial, said of Waters’ original comment he hoped “elected officials would stop talking about this case.”

“Alan Dershowitz, former President Trump’s impeachment defense attorney, said, ‘the verdict is very questionable, because of the outside influences of people like Al Sharpton, and people like Maxine Waters,'” Breitbart News reported.