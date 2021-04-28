WATCH: Dr. Jill Biden and the Second Gentleman Kiss Through Masks

First Lady Dr. Jill Biden and Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff shook hands and kissed through their masks Wednesday night at President Joe Biden’s Joint Address to Congress.

Biden introduced his wife and Emhoff as he started to give his speech when the two spouses flouted social distancing rules and kissed through their masks.

The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) recommended as of this month that alternate forms of greetings should take place instead of “handshakes, hugs, and kissing.”

The agency instead recommended that people bow or wave to each other.

Other attendees bumped elbows more in line with social distancing practices, such as House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) and Vice President Kamala Harris’s “elbow bump.”