Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Thursday called out President Biden’s devotion to prioritizing climate change-related initiatives, warning it will “crush American jobs.”

“The President’s plan to put ‘climate change first’ and at the forefront of his agenda will crush American jobs,” he said. “It already has. The only answer is to put America First”:

Biden made climate change one of the central points in his Wednesday address to Congress, including it among crises such as terrorism, nuclear proliferation, mass migration, cybersecurity, and pandemics.

“The climate crisis is not our fight alone, either. It’s a global fight,” Biden said , according to the text of the speech, touting his commitment to rejoining the Paris Climate Agreement on his first day in office.

“And I kept my commitment to convene a climate summit right here in America, with all of the major economies of the world – from China and Russia to India and the European Union in my first 100 days,” he said, according to the speech’s text.

Democrats have not hidden their Green New Deal agenda, as Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse (D-RI) admitted this month that “every bill has to be a climate bill and there has to be a big climate bill.”

“I think that the build back better jobs bill will be that climate bill. And we’re going to work very hard to make sure that it is that climate bill,” the Rhode Island Democrat said during an appearance on MSNBC’s All In.

Meanwhile, Vice President Kamala Harris has suggested that climate change is a root cause of migration in Central America.

“We are looking at extensive storm damage because of extreme climate, we’re looking at drought,” Harris said during a meeting this month.

“Again, we’re looking at the issue of climate resiliency, and then the concern about the lack of economic opportunity,” she added.