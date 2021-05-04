Officials Seek to Offer Incentives to Get People Vaccinated in Texas: Bobbleheads, Giftcards

Officials in Texas, at both the state and local level, are devising ways to encourage more Texans to get vaccinated, attempting to sweeten the pot with free giftcards, bobbleheads, and other items, as half the state remains unvaccinated.

Vaccination efforts are underway in every state across the country, but not everyone is sold on receiving a vaccination for the Chinese coronavirus, even as availability opens to all adults. Residents of Texas are no exception.

According to Texas Health and Human Services, over 11.1 million people in the Lone Star state have been vaccinated. Of those, roughly 8 million are considered “fully vaccinated.” Overall, nearly 50 percent of the state’s population has been vaccinated for the virus, per the state’s May 3 data.

But now, the state is facing a different issue, as supply is exceeding demand. As such, the state is looking for creative ways to urge more Texans to receive the shot.

This includes “trucks driving through small rural towns with LED signs, a $1.5 million TV and digital ad campaign and a truck with a large video screen stopping at Walmart parking lots in 22 Texas cities, playing five-minute loops customized for each stop with ads, [and] local leaders encouraging residents to get vaccinated and testimonials pulled from social media,” per the Texas Tribune.

Localities are following suit, attempting to find ways to encourage people to get vaccinated. According to the Houston Chronicle, the Harris County Commissioners Court approved $250,000 in spending for vaccine incentives, including gift cards, events, firework displays, and gifts such as bobblehead dolls of Houston Astros star Jose Altuve.

“We desperately need these people to get vaccinated, particularly the young people,” County Judge Lina Hidalgo said

“I asked you to be as creative as we possibly can because I don’t want to sit here a month from now and see the numbers worsen, or see this pandemic extended, and say ‘If we had just done X, would we have avoided this situation?’” she Hildalgo added.

Like the Tribune, the Chronicle also noted the decrease in vaccine demand in recent weeks:

The NRG Park vaccine clinic run jointly between the county and FEMA is administering half of its allotted 6,000 doses every day. And while one third of all Texans 16 and older are vaccinated, Texas Medical Center administrators and commissioners alike worry about the slowing rate of vaccinations.

Department of State Health Services Commissioner John Hellerstedt has since urged vaccine providers to continue to push the vaccine, pitching it as “our path out of the pandemic and back to normal lives.”

“The vaccine is safe. It’s effective. It’s free. I got one. Michelle got one. People you know got one. And now, you can get one too,” he said, describing it as the “only way we’re going to get back to all the things we love — from safely spending time with grandparents to going to concerts and watching live sports.”

Over 105 million people in the United States are “fully vaccinated,” per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) May 3 data.