Adam Kinzinger Says Voice Vote to Oust Liz Cheney Was to Show Unity

Rep. Adam Kinzinger, R-Ill., speaks to reporters about his support for Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., after she was removed from her leadership post in the House Republican Conference because of her repeated criticism of former President Donald Trump, at the Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, May 12, 2021. Like Cheney, Rep. …
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite
Wendell Husebo

Rep. Adam Kinzinger (D-IL) says the voice vote to out Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) as Republican conference chair was to show unity.

“I stand with Liz. I’m proud of her. There’s a lot of people that are proud of her for what’s she done and a lot of people that feel threatened by her, and that’s their decision. But going forward, I think she’s going to be a great leader for this country and for this party,” Kinzinger said of Cheney.

“Basically, it’s time to move on from her,” Kinzinger said in response to a question about what House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) said before readying the caucus for the vote.

When asked if there were any members on the side of Cheney, he said, “I think there were a lot, but we ended up going by voice vote. And the ironic thing it was to show unity.”

“I’m fully supportive of Liz. What happened today was sad. Liz has committed the only sin of being consistent and telling the truth, the truth is that the election was not stolen,” Kinzinger asserted:

After the vote, Cheney said, “I will do everything I can to ensure that the former president never again gets anywhere near the Oval Office. We have seen the danger that he continues to provoke with his language.”

Cheney then headed straight to an interview with NBC News:

