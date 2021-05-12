WATCH: ‘This is Child Abuse’: Brutal Youth Football Hit Sparks Outrage

A video of a youth football player taking a ferocious helmet-to-helmet hit has sparked tremendous backlash on social media and led to calls for the adults involved to be fired.

The clip is only eight seconds long. Though, that’s all it took for Twitter commenters and sports analysts alike to become outraged by a drill involving what appeared to be two seven or eight-year-old kids running a drill in which the (obviously) smaller player was violently knocked off his feet after a violent helmet-to-helmet hit.

Are they too young to be doing this drill? pic.twitter.com/lA8G9U86Wx — Young Black Jesus (@Zeekncashe) May 11, 2021

As the tweet mentions, the age of the participants is an issue. However, another issue is that the adults’ reaction seemed to be to wince, laugh, and then tell the obviously not-good kid that, “you good.”

Several NFL veterans and analysts took to Twitter to voice outrage over the video.

Words cannot begin to express my anger watching this clip…this is not football & whoever put this idiotic drill together & allowed an obvious mismatch should never be allowed near a football field or youth sports forever! This is child abuse disguised as competition https://t.co/hxFmECY2fS — Joel Klatt (@joelklatt) May 12, 2021

If you truly loved football, let alone these BOYS, you would never allow this to happen. These coaches should be fired yesterday. https://t.co/rs65RBvngt — Ross Tucker (@RossTuckerNFL) May 12, 2021

This is awful. Who are these coaches ? Get rid of them! https://t.co/QueCdFQRjj — Matt Leinart (@MattLeinartQB) May 12, 2021

Anyone who's teaching kids—especially kids that age—to lead with their heads when they hit should not be coaching football. https://t.co/4B046hTvjv — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) May 11, 2021

Idk what organization or program this is but they all should be banned until they get proper coaching. Ridiculous https://t.co/TKeCGDkBOv — Shawne Merriman (@shawnemerriman) May 12, 2021

Whoever is responsible for this 💩 should be put in jail. Immediately https://t.co/Sz7f2Ei6ej — Taylor Twellman (@TaylorTwellman) May 12, 2021

It is unknown what league the players in the video are a part of or when the video was taken. However, given the attention drawn to the eight-second clip, answers will likely be coming soon.