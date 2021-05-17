Poll: Republicans Overwhelmingly Support Liz Cheney Ouster

Rep. Liz Cheney’s (R-WY) removal as the Republican Conference chair was supported by an overwhelming majority of the party, according to a survey conducted by CBS News and YouGov.

Eighty percent of self-identifying Republicans who were aware of Cheney’s removal as the number three in leadership supported the conference vote to remove her.

Among Republicans who agreed with the removal, 69 percent said Cheney was not on the same messaging as the party.

Additionally, 57 percent believe Cheney’s view of the 2020 election is wrong, and 67 percent of all Republicans surveyed believe President Joe Biden is not the legitimate winner of the last presidential election.

Fifty-two percent also agreed with Cheney’s removal because she did not support former President Donald Trump. Sixty-six percent of the overall Republicans in the survey said it is important for the Republican party to be loyal to Trump. Additionally, 34 percent think Republicans who are disloyal to the base should be punished.

The CBS News/YouGov survey was taken between May 12 and May 14, questioning 951 self-identifying Republicans who have previously taken a poll with CBS News in 2021. The sample was weighted to be a representation of Republicans in the previous national polls, according to gender, age, race, education, geographic region, 2020 presidential vote, political ideology, and degree of partisan identification. The margin of error is +/- 3.5 percentage points.

Currently, droves of challengers are looking to primary the embattled Republican with more than a year left before the filing deadline. As shown in another recent survey, Cheney’s approval ratings are really a net negative rating of -36 percent, and Republicans in her state gave Trump an overwhelming 60 percent net positive approval rating.