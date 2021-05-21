Approximately 190,000 in the United States have died from the Chinese coronavirus in Joe Biden’s first four months in office.

An estimated 190,790 people in the U.S. died due to complications from the coronavirus during Biden’s first four months in the White House. The nationwide death toll — which was at 397,611 when Biden first took office — is now 588,401, according to statistics provided by Johns Hopkins University.

After one month in office, the death toll had climbed from 397,611 to 497,374. By March 20, that number surpassed 500,000. At Biden’s third month in office, the nation had suffered a total of 568,284 coronavirus-related deaths.

This month, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) decided to no longer count coronavirus cases among fully vaccinated people, unless the cases result in hospitalization or death, according to a report by Bloomberg.

While the CDC claims that shifting its counting strategy is meant to maximize the quality of data collected, experts warn that the move could lead to missed patterns in who gets sick after being vaccinated against the Wuhan virus.

At the end of April, 9,245 Americans were reported to be infected by the coronavirus after being vaccinated, Bloomberg adds, while pointing out the overall percentage is small as 95 million Americans have been fully vaccinated so far.

Regardless, the number of “breakthrough” coronavirus infections (cases among fully vaccinated people) will be skewed moving forward, given that only cases resulting in hospitalization and death will be counted.

Meanwhile, Texas recently reported zero deaths from the coronavirus for the first time in nearly 14 months. The good news came just a few months after President Joe Biden criticized the governors of Texas and Mississippi for lifting their mask mandates, calling the decision “Neanderthal thinking.”

You can follow Alana Mastrangelo on Facebook and Twitter at @ARmastrangelo, on Parler at @alana, and on Instagram.