Joe Biden Dodges Question About UFOs at Press Conference

President Joe Biden dodged a question about unidentified flying objects on Friday, declining to weigh in on former President Barack Obama’s discussion of the issue.

Fox News reporter Peter Doocy questioned Biden about Obama’s remarks on The Late Late Show with James Cordon.

Obama said:

What is true, and I’m actually being serious here, is that there are, there’s footage and records of objects in the skies, that we don’t know exactly what they are. We can’t explain how they moved, their trajectory. They did not have an easily explainable pattern. And so, you know, I think that people still take seriously trying to investigate and figure out what that is.

Citing Obama’s remarks, Doocy asked Biden, “What do you think that it is?”

“I would ask him again,” Biden replied shortly, ending the joint press conference with South Korean president Moon Jae-in.

Biden nearly walked away with his translator earpiece still in his ear but returned to the podium to remove it.

“C’mon boss let’s go,” Biden said, looking at President Moon before they exited the room