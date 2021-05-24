Poll: Majority of New Yorkers Want to Replace Gov. Andrew Cuomo

The majority of New Yorkers would rather have a candidate other than scandal-ridden Gov. Andrew Cuomo, whose favorability remains underwater with voters, run in the midterm election, the latest Siena College poll revealed.

A majority (53 percent) of the respondents said they would prefer not to reelect Cuomo in 2022; they would prefer someone else. Only 37 percent said they would reelect him, according to the poll.

Additionally, more voters in New York still disapprove of Cuomo. Only 44 percent of the voters in New York said they favor Cuomo, compared to the 48 percent not favorable towards the governor. This gives Cuomo a net negative four.

When the respondents were asked to rate Cuomo’s job as governor, he was negatively rated. Fifty-five percent of the respondents gave him a negative rating for his job performance.

Only 44 percent think the governor is doing a good job. Broken down, 32 percent said he is doing a poor job, and 23 percent said he is doing a fair job. Twenty-four percent of the respondents said he is doing a good job, and 18 percent said he is doing an excellent job.

However, New York Attorney General Letitia James (D), who started to investigate Cuomo over the numerous allegations, has a 38 percent favorable rating and only a 20 percent unfavorable rating. James has a net positive of 18 percent. The poll also pointed out two-in-five voters either never heard of her or do not know enough about her to have an opinion.

Additionally, less than half (48 percent) of the New Yorkers who answered the survey believe the state is headed in the right direction.

In a generic ballot of the gubernatorial matchup in 2022, a Democrat leads the Republican 55 percent to 29 percent. When Cuomo’s name was put forth as the Democrat against a Republican, the hypothetical poll was 48 percent to 38 percent.

When respondents were asked about James versus a Republican, the voters favored James with 46 percent to 29 percent.

“When voters were told that the Democrat was Cuomo running against an unnamed Republican, the race tightens significantly. Cuomo leads the generic Republican, 48-38 percent, a 10-point lead,” Steven Greenberg, a Siena College pollster, said in a statement. “And when voters were told that the Democrat was James running against an unnamed Republican, James leads 46-29 percent, a 17-point lead.”

The Siena College poll was conducted between May 16 to 20. The questions were asked to 793 registered voters in New York, 493 voters answered over the phone, and 300 were from a proprietary online panel of New Yorkers.

The overall margin of error was plus or minus four percentage points.