Sen. John Thune said Tuesday President Biden wants an infrastructure deal but the White House staff is undercutting the President.

“Thune, standing w gop leaders, says that White House staff isn’t as inclined to get a deal as @JoeBiden is,” an MSNBC commentator reported.

Thune, standing w gop leaders, says that White House staff isn’t as inclined to get a deal as @JoeBiden is. — Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) May 25, 2021

The wedge between Biden and his staff became evident Friday after Republican Senators met with Biden’s team, stating they were “further apart after two meetings with White House staff” than following one meeting with the president.

As the two sides are scheduled to meet Thursday about the Republican’s $1 trillion offer, it is unknown if Biden, an elected official while his staff is not, will attend that meeting.

Sen. Roger Wicker (R-MS) said about the $1 trillion figure:

We’re not going to disturb the 2017 tax bill, which was the best economy of my lifetime. We’re going to make it eight years, as the President said he would accept. We’re going to hit a figure, very close to what the President said he would accept.

The Senate Republicans’ first offer was $568 billion, which was rejected by the White House ,with a $1.7 trillion proposal coming Friday.

Negotiating tactics suggest the two sides may now be attempting to settle at around $1.2 trillion, presumably meeting in the middle.

It is unknown if Democrats will be able to include their Trojan horse agenda with a number around $1.2 trillion. It is also unknown if Republicans will support legislation of such egreat xpense after going further into debt to confront the Chinese virus.