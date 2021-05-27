Republican Donor, Philanthropist Foster Friess Dead at 81

FILE--In this May 27, 2015, file photo, businessman Foster Friess is seen in Cabot, Pa. Friess announced his campaign for Wyoming governor Friday, April 20, 2018, at the Republican state convention in Laramie, Wyo. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic, file)
AP Photo/Keith Srakocic
Joshua Caplan

Businessman, Republican donor, and philanthropist Foster Friess died Thursday at the age of 81 years old, the Friess family announced in a statement.

“We are grateful for the wonderful life Foster lived and thankful to the many people who have shared their prayers during his illness. We know many of you mourn with us, and we will have more details soon on Foster’s funeral,” the statement reads.

This story is developing. Check Breitbart News for updates. 

 

