A private security firm hired a high-ranking U.S. Secret Service agent as CEO one week after he ran an intervention on Hunter Biden amid an alleged drug and prostitute binge at a Los Angeles hotel room in 2018, text messages reportedly show.

“Press releases by a private security firm published a week after the text exchange with Hunter announced the agent left the Secret Service after a 25-year career and joined the firm as CEO,” writes the Daily Mail, which first reported on the Los Angeles incident in April.

On Wednesday, the Washington Examiner provided more details of the May 24, 2018 incident, such as the agent’s name who joined the private security firm after helping Hunter.

“One week after the incident, a private security firm released a press release saying [Robert] Savage, [the supervising agent of the Secret Service’s Los Angeles office] had been hired as CEO effective immediately,” the Examiner noted.

“Strategic private security firm 360 Group International, Inc. today announced that Lorenzo Robert Savage III, a retired senior executive with the U.S. Secret Service, has been named CEO of the company effective immediately,” the company announced on May 30, 2018.

The firm specializes in providing executive protection, security consulting, and threat assessments to individuals, corporations, and government agencies.

Breitbart News could not find an explicit link between the private security firm and President Biden’s family or his administration. Nevertheless, given their specialty, it would not be far-fetched for the firm to work with government agencies during Biden’s tenure. The CEO gig is likely well paid.

Referring to the May 2018 incident, the Daily Mail reported that taxpayer-funded Secret Service guarded Hunter while he enjoyed “a week-long drug and prostitute binge in a Hollywood hotel.”

At the time, his father was the former vice president and no longer had the protection of the Secret Service. Hunter did not have their protection either.

Nevertheless, Savage was reportedly charged with baby-sitting a “reluctant Hunter Biden” while he was using drugs in the hotel room in Los Angeles, the city the self-described drug addict called home at the time.

“It’s unclear if Savage was rescuing Biden as a personal friend or in some professional capacity. Given that Biden did not have Secret Service protection at the time, it’s unknown how Savage knew Biden was allegedly in distress in a hotel room,” the Examiner conceded.

Still, during a text exchange at 6:37 p.m., Savage and Hunter reportedly used the code word “Celtic” to refer to Joe Biden.

“Come on H this is linked to Celtic’s account,” the now-former Secret Service agent wrote. “DC is calling me every 10. Let me up or come down. I can’t help if you don’t let me. H.”

Savage was trying to convince a reluctant Hunter to leave the room.

The Examiner obtained the text messages from the so-called “laptop from hell” Hunter abandoned at a repair shop in Delaware.

Jack Maxey, former co-host of Steve Bannon’s War Room podcast, provided the text to the Examiner.

Hunter told CBS News in April that after denying ownership of the laptop, it “certainly” could be his.

In the CBS News interview, Biden admitted that he spent the years before his 2019 marriage, “on my hands and knees, picking through rugs, smoking anything that even remotely resembled crack cocaine. I probably smoked more Parmesan cheese than anyone you know.”

Hunter has glorified and joked about his addiction to cocaine while promoting his book — Beautiful Things — filled with his drug-addled escapades.

Some evidence indicates that Hunter has leveraged his father’s power and perks that come with being in government for decades to enrich himself, mainly through shady business deals overseas, and to get out of legal trouble after having multiple run-ins with the law.

When announcing the feds were investigating Hunter for failing to pay taxes, Biden said last December he is “deeply proud of his son who has fought through difficult challenges, including personal attacks of recent months, only to emerge stronger.”