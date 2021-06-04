House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler (D-NY) on Friday expressed support for Facebook’s decision to ban former President Donald Trump for two years.

Rep. Jerry Nadler: "I think Facebook was right. I think that they have an absolute right to ban liars and the president — the former president — is an absolute liar." https://t.co/rbW0mStg3o pic.twitter.com/EDAHOHz89z — The Hill (@thehill) June 4, 2021

A transcript is as follows: