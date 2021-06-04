Jill Biden Teaming up with Anthony Fauci Despite Calls for His Resignation

First Lady Jill Biden plans to team up with Dr. Anthony Fauci to promote the coronavirus vaccine on Sunday, despite growing calls for his resignation.

Fauci and the First Lady will visit a vaccination site at the Abyssinian Baptist Church in Harlem for the event, according to a White House advisory.

The showing demonstrates the White House is standing by Fauci despite recent scrutiny over his early emails from the coronavirus pandemic.

In May, Jill Biden praised Fauci as an “American hero” while the two visited a vaccination site in Washington, DC.

“Dr. Fauci’s here. You know who doesn’t love Dr. Fauci?” she asked reporters in the room. “I think every American loves Dr. Fauci.”

Fauci will also appear with the first lady for the Live with Kelly and Ryan show on Monday.

The release of Fauci’s emails has prompted questions about his early understanding of the effectiveness of masks, the origin and character of the coronavirus, and his guidelines for closing churches.

The White House on Thursday refused to comment on Fauci’s emails, praising the public health official for his “incredible role” in handling the coronavirus pandemic.

“It’s obviously not advantageous for me to re-litigate the substance of emails from 17 months ago,” White House press secretary Jen Psaki said.

Sen. Josh Hawley on Friday joined calls from Republicans demanding Fauci resign.