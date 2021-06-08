A national poll released Monday by the Susan B. Anthony List (SBA List) found a majority of likely voters support restrictions on abortion after 15 weeks of pregnancy and are more likely to back Republican candidates who support that limit as opposed to Democrats promoting unlimited abortion.

A survey of 1,200 likely voters conducted by OnMessage Inc. found 53 percent of likely voters said they are more likely to vote for a Republican candidate who supports a 15-week limit on abortion, compared to 28 percent who would rather vote for a Democrat who backs unlimited abortion up until the time of birth.

Likely voters who identify as Independent favored the Republican side of the issue by a 54-18 percent margin, the survey noted.

Additionally, 55 percent of likely voters said they were more likely to support a 15-week limit on abortion when they learn an unborn child is able to feel pain.

Among likely pro-life voters, 43 percent identified abortion as very important (a “10” on an “importance” scale of 1-10) in deciding who to vote for in an election. Only 29 percent of pro-choice voters said the same.

Marjorie Dannenfelser, president of SBA List said:

The majority of voters reject late-term abortion and the Democratic candidates who shamefully advocate for it. At 15 weeks, unborn children can feel pain, and most European countries limit abortions at this point. There is strong support among the American people for our nation’s laws to finally catch up with science and international norms.

We're launching an initial $2M campaign highlighting the humanity of unborn children as the Supreme Court prepares to review a landmark abortion case Watch the ad: pic.twitter.com/3xNV0Mm4sm — Susan B. Anthony List #HydeSavesLives (@SBAList) May 26, 2021

The poll results were released following the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to grant review of Mississippi’s 15-week abortion restriction law.

In Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, the Court will decide if state laws banning most abortions are unconstitutional, in the most significant challenge to the right to abortion that was created by the Court in 1973 in Roe v. Wade.

OnMessage Inc. noted the survey showed “a strong center-right coalition that supports the Supreme Court allowing significant limits on abortion.”

“In short, a strong majority of voters oppose unrestricted, abortion on demand, throughout pregnancy,” the statement added. “Additionally, this study strongly indicates that the pro-life side of the issue enjoys significantly more intensity than the pro-choice side.”

The survey was conducted May 25-27 with 1,200 likely general election voters and was stratified to reflect historical voter trends. The margin of error is +/- 2.82%.

The case is Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, No. 19-1392 in the Supreme Court of the United States.