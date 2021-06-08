Appearing Tuesday on the Fox News Channel’s America’s Newsroom, West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey (R) warned that the U.S.-Mexico border crisis under President Joe Biden could fuel more drug overdose deaths.
A transcript is as follows:
BILL HEMMER: West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey is sending a letter to the DHS secretary criticizing Biden’s decision to end the previous administration’s Remain in Mexico policy, fearing that will only make the state’s drug problem worse. The AG is with me now […] Make your case.
WEST VIRGINIA AG PATRICK MORRISEY: I think that the last administration had really cracked down tremendously on illegal immigration and in West Virginia, a lot of people always ask Patrick Morrisey, why do you focus on the illegal immigration issue? It’s because it leads to a gateway for illicit drugs coming up through the Mexican border and ultimately finds its way to West Virginia.
So, when I look at the immigration issue in West Virginia, that’s disproportionately felt in terms of illicit drug trafficking and fentanyl deaths are up 87% from 2019 to 20. We’re very worried with this reprioritization by the Biden administration that illicit drug trafficking will go through the roof because they aren’t focusing on it.
