The White House remained vague Tuesday when asked if Vice President Kamala Harris would visit the Southern border to highlight the migrant crisis.

“At some point, she may go to the border, we’ll see,” White House press secretary Jen Psaki said to reporters during the daily press briefing.

Harris struggled to explain why she had not visited the border in an interview with NBC’s Lester Holt that aired earlier Tuesday.

“At some point, you know, we are going to the border. We’ve been to the border. So this whole … thing about the border,” Harris told Holt. “We’ve been to the border. We’ve been to the border.”

When Holt noted that she had not been to the border, Harris replied with a laugh, “And I haven’t been to Europe.”

“And I mean, I don’t understand the point that you’re making,” she continued. “I’m not discounting the importance of the border.”

Psaki said that as Vice President, Harris was speaking on behalf of White House officials when she said that “we” visited the border.

She also acknowledged a reporter who told her during the briefing that Republicans and conservatives were “going crazy” on Twitter in reaction to Harris’ comments.

“They’re worked up. I’ve seen it,” Paski replied.

She added that the Biden White House would not take advice from Trump or Republicans about the border.

“I will say we’re not taking advice from former president Trump or most of the Republicans who are criticizing us on this, given they were all sitting there while we created this problem we walked into both at the border and with the movement on migration that has been growing over the last year,” she said.