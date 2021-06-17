Biden DOJ Warns Missouri: State Cannot Opt out of Gun Control

President Joe Biden’s Department of Justice (DOJ) reacted to Missouri’s “Second Amendment Preservation Act” by sending state officials a letter claiming the state cannot opt out of gun control.

On June 13, 2021, Breitbart News reported Missouri Gov. Mike Parson (R) signed HB 85, the “Second Amendment Preservation Act,” which is designed to prohibit the in-state enforcement of certain federal gun controls.

KMIZ quoted Parson commenting on the Act, saying, “HB 85 puts those in Washington D.C. on notice that here in Missouri we support responsible, law-abiding gun owners, and that we oppose government overreach and any unlawful efforts to limit our access to firearms.”

On June 17, 2021, the Associated Press explained Biden’s DOJ responded to Missouri’s action by suggesting the Act “conflicts with federal firearms laws and regulation.”

Acting Assistant Attorney General Brian Boynton claimed the state does not have the authority to prevent the enforcement of federal law.

He stressed federal agents and U.S. attorney’s in Missouri would keep enforcing gun control in keeping with previous Biden administration diktats:

Numerous other states that have taken action similar to Missouri in an effort to shield gun-owning residents from federal overreach.

Gov. Pete Ricketts (R) declared Nebraska a “2nd Amendment Sanctuary State” on April 14, 2021, and, earlier in April, Gov. Doug Ducey (R) signed legislation prohibiting the enforcement of new federal gun controls in Arizona.

On April 24, 2021, Breitbart News noted that Montana Gov. Greg Gianforte (R) signed legislation prohibiting the in-state enforcement of some federal gun controls. The Associated Press explained that the new law “prohibits state and local law enforcement in Montana from enforcing federal bans on firearms, ammunition, and magazines.”

On May 11, 2021, Breitbart News reported Idaho Gov. Brad Little (R) signed a bill barring in-state enforcement of executive gun controls.

