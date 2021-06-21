The Paso Robles, California, school district will consider banning Critical Race Theory (CRT) lessons at its Tuesday board meeting.

“Critical race theory is a divisive ideology that assigns moral fault to individuals solely on the basis of an individual’s race and, therefore, is itself a racist ideology,” the Paso Robles Joint Unified School District board’s resolution reads, CalCoastNews.com reported.

“Critical race theory views social problems primarily as racial problems and, thus, detracts from analysis of underlying socio-economic causes of social problems,” the resolution continued.

The proposed resolution, authored by board president Christopher Arend, lays out several CRT tenets that would be banned from being taught, including:

Racism is ordinary, the usual way society does business.

“Differential racialization”, according to which the “dominant society racializes different minority groups at different times, in response to different needs such as the labor marke t”

An individual, by virtue of his or her race or sex, is inherently racist and/or sexist, wheth er consciously or unconsciously.

Individuals are either a member of the oppressor class or the oppressed class because of race or sex.

An individual is inherently morally or otherwise superior to another individual because of race or sex.

An individual, by virtue of his or her race or sex, bears responsibility for actions committed in the past or present by other members of the same race or sex.

The advent of slavery in the territory that is now the United States constituted the true founding of the United States, or the preservation of slavery was a material motive for independence from England.

The resolution concludes by saying CRT can be taught in the context that “such instruction focuses on the flaws” of the far-left theories.

According to the board’s agenda, “Staff believes the subject of Critical Race Theory (CRT) should be debated or discussed in a class solely as a controversial issue not presented in any way as fact.”

Many districts, however, have adopted many of those tenets as fact, which has led some states, including Florida and Georgia, to ban them statewide.

Fox 5 reported on the Georgia state school board’s resolution:

The resolution states in part that the board believes “no state education agency, school district, or school shall teach, or instruct” concepts regarding race in the classroom that make “an individual feel discomfort, guilt, anguish, or any other form of psychological distress on account of his or her race or sex.”

“The resolution does not create a situation where we are looking at individuals differently,” board chairman Scott Sweeney said.

